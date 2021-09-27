Justin Tucker’s 66-yard NFL record FG vs. Lions as heard on Baltimore Ravens radio [Video]

On Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions were on the verge of winning their first game of the Dan Campbell era but Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit a miraculous NFL record 66-yard field goal as the clock ran out to give his team a 19-17 win.

By now, you have almost certainly seen the replay of Tucker’s kick way too many times but here is how it sounded on Baltimore Ravens radio.

We apologize in advance for this.

