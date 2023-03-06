Justin Turner taken to hospital after Matt Manning fastball hits him in the face

Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher, Matt Manning, struck Boston Red Sox infielder, Justin Turner, in the face with a pitch during the first inning of their game on Monday afternoon at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. Turner fell to his knees with blood dripping from his face. The home plate umpire and Tigers catcher, Eric Haase, immediately signaled the Red Sox bench for assistance, and Turner walked off the field with an athletic trainer, a towel pressed to his face.

Why it matters:

Turner, an offseason acquisition by the Red Sox, is in his 15th season in the Major Leagues. A vital cog of the Los Angeles Dodgers' current run, he was a free agent signing of the Red Sox in their confusing offseason. The team did give an update regarding Turner's status:

An update regarding Justin Turner: pic.twitter.com/77PcOdScXc — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 6, 2023

By the Numbers:

Boston Red Sox: 7 runs, 11 hits

Detroit Tigers: 1 runs, 5 hits

Matt Manning: 1.1 innings pitched, 4 runs, 4 hits, 1 walk, 1 hit batter

Riley Greene was 1-3 with a HR and a stolen base.

The Bottom Line:

- Advertisement -

Turner was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after being hit by a pitch from Manning in the first inning of the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox said in a statement that Turner is receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries and is being monitored for a concussion. Manning struggled in the game, giving up four runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings, and he was replaced under special spring training rules.