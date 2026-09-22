Justin Verlander’s Tigers Farewell Start Is Officially On

Justin Verlander has cleared his final physical test.

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Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Verlander successfully completed his scheduled bullpen session and is officially “all set” to start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park.

Verlander came into Hinch’s office after the workout “pretty excited,” Hinch said, according to Cody Stavenhagen.

The news removes the remaining uncertainty surrounding what will be the final start of Verlander’s 21-year Major League career. Detroit had been targeting Saturday for his farewell appearance, but Hinch initially described that plan as being written in pencil because of the veteran’s health history.

That pencil can now be replaced by permanent ink.

Verlander Finally Gets His Comerica Park Farewell

Verlander’s bullpen session was designed to provide one final test after a season repeatedly interrupted by physical setbacks.

The 43-year-old made his only appearance of the season March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks before landing on the injured list with left hip inflammation. He appeared close to returning in June, but a left hamstring strain suffered during another bullpen session delayed the comeback by several months.

That injury was serious enough for Hinch to say Verlander would be sidelined for weeks rather than days, according to Reuters’ report on the setback.

Verlander later progressed through mound work and a one-inning simulated game before completing Tuesday’s bullpen. The Tigers were careful not to promise the start until he responded properly to each step.

He has now done that.

Saturday Will Close a Hall of Fame Career

Saturday’s start will come during a two-day celebration of Verlander’s career and will give Tigers fans one final opportunity to watch him pitch in Detroit.

Verlander announced his retirement in July, ending any possibility that this appearance could simply become another stop in a prolonged comeback attempt. There is no next season or another rehabilitation timeline waiting.

The result will not meaningfully change his place in baseball history. Verlander has won three Cy Young Awards, an American League MVP award and two World Series championships. He has thrown three no-hitters while surpassing 250 victories and 3,500 strikeouts.

Saturday is about the setting.

Verlander began his Major League career with Detroit in 2005. More than two decades later, he will finish it in the same uniform and on the same mound where Tigers fans watched him become one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.

The comeback has finally reached its destination.