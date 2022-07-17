Justin Verlander‘s absolute dominance has continued to solidify the case for Al Avila being fired as general manager of the Detroit Tigers.

Well, Sunday has arrived and Avila is still the GM of the Tigers.

In just a matter of hours, the 2022 MLB Draft will begin and Avila will be in charge of deciding who the Tigers will select with the No. 12 overall pick.

The fact that Tigers owner Chris Ilitch has allowed this to happen proves he has absolutely no clue about how building a baseball team works, yet, here we are.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Al Avila is RUINING the Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander continues to make case for Al Avila to be fired

On Saturday, former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander continued his dominance for the Houston Astros as he struck out 10 and gave up six hits while walking zero in six innings during a 5-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Verlander is now 12-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 0.88 WHIP on the season.

As I noted in a tweet, since Avila traded Verlander to the Astros, JV is 55-18 with a 2.35 ERA and 0.843 WHIP in 91 starts, which is absolutely absurd. He has already won one Cy Young Award in Houston and if he continues at this pace, he could add another one following this season

Since Al Avila traded Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, JV is 55-18 with a 2.35 ERA and 0.843 WHIP in 91 starts. The prospects Avila got as a return package are not 55-18 with a 2.35 ERA and 0.843 WHIP in 91 starts. #FireAvila #DetroitRoots — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) July 17, 2022

Back in 2017, Al Avila made the decision to trade Justin Verlander (and eventually Juan Ramirez) to the Houston Astros in exchange for Daz Cameron, Franklin Perez, and Jake Rogers.

As we know, Cameron, Perez, and Rogers have not exactly panned out how Avila thought they would.

What will it take for Chris Ilitch to FINALLY fire Al Avila?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

