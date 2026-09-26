fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveTigersPIT 2 · Tigers 6Mid 6thNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 26 vs IOWA · 3:30 PM3-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 26 vs NEB · 5:00 PM2-1Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
LiveTigersPIT 2 · Tigers 6Mid 6th

Justin Verlander’s Daughter Steals the Show With Ceremonial First Pitch

Justin Verlander’s daughter throws first pitch
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Justin Verlander delivered an emotional retirement speech at Comerica Park before Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then his daughter, Genevieve, added the perfect finishing touch.

DSN TVTigers · newest firstAll Tigers video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Following the ceremony, Genevieve took the mound and threw the ceremonial first pitch to her father. As the video shows, the little lady fired a strike, just like her daddy.

A Perfect Family Moment at Comerica Park

The pitch was another memorable moment in a farewell weekend filled with tributes for one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history.

Verlander, who was recognized as an American League All-Star Legend, caught the pitch and embraced his daughter near home plate.

With Verlander preparing for his final start in a Tigers uniform, the father-daughter moment offered fans one more reason to reach for the tissues.

I’m not crying, you are!

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy