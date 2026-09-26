Justin Verlander’s Daughter Steals the Show With Ceremonial First Pitch

Justin Verlander delivered an emotional retirement speech at Comerica Park before Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then his daughter, Genevieve, added the perfect finishing touch.

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Following the ceremony, Genevieve took the mound and threw the ceremonial first pitch to her father. As the video shows, the little lady fired a strike, just like her daddy.

Of course she threw a strike…



she's a Verlander 🥹 pic.twitter.com/PakZjIYFp3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 26, 2026

A Perfect Family Moment at Comerica Park

The pitch was another memorable moment in a farewell weekend filled with tributes for one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history.

Verlander, who was recognized as an American League All-Star Legend, caught the pitch and embraced his daughter near home plate.

With Verlander preparing for his final start in a Tigers uniform, the father-daughter moment offered fans one more reason to reach for the tissues.

I’m not crying, you are!