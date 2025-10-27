Justin Verlander Could Return to Detroit Tigers for Final MLB Season

It’s hard to imagine Major League Baseball without Justin Verlander, but as the 42-year-old wraps up his 20th big-league season, there’s growing speculation that his final MLB stop could be back where it all began, with the Detroit Tigers. In fact, The Athletic recently listed Verlander as a fit for the Tigers.

A Strong Finish in San Francisco

After joining the San Francisco Giants on a one-year, $15 million deal, Verlander proved he still has plenty left in the tank. Across 29 starts in 2025, he logged 152 innings with a 3.85 ERA, striking out 137 batters. But it was his September stretch that truly stood out, Verlander posted a 2.08 ERA over five starts, allowing two earned runs or fewer in four of those outings.

That late-season resurgence reminded fans and front offices alike that Verlander’s competitiveness and command remain elite, even as he inches closer to age 43.

A Farewell Tour in the Making?

Verlander has already stated publicly that he plans to pitch at least one more season, which would make 2026 his age-43 campaign. Given his history with the Tigers, the team that drafted him second overall in 2004 and where he won both an MVP and a Cy Young Award, a reunion feels both fitting and sentimental.

Detroit’s pitching staff, headlined by Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, has taken major steps forward, but a short-term veteran addition like Verlander could serve as both a stabilizing presence and a symbolic full-circle moment for the franchise.

The Perfect Ending

In many ways, bringing Verlander back would be about more than just performance. It would be about legacy. He gave Detroit more than a decade of dominance, from no-hitters to playoff classics, and remains one of the most revered athletes in team history.

If 2026 is indeed Verlander’s final ride, a one-year swan song with the Tigers could be the perfect way to close out a Hall of Fame career that began on the mound at Comerica Park.

The Bottom Line

Justin Verlander has nothing left to prove, but one last season in Detroit would mean everything to the city that watched him become an icon.

The question now is whether Scott Harris and the Tigers front office are ready to make it happen.