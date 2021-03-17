Justin Verlander drops video showing first post-surgery pitch [Video]

As you may have heard, former Detroit Tigers ace and current Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is currently rehabbing an injury that forced him to have Tommy John surgery during the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, Verlander took to Twitter to post a video showing him make his first post-surgery pitch.

Check it out.

Best of luck, Justin! We cannot wait to see you back in a Detroit Tigers’ uniform!

