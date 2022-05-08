Justin Verlander explains what got him through Tommy John surgery

During the 2019 season with the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander was not only one of the best pitchers in baseball, he was arguably THE best as he won the National League Cy Young Award.

In that season, Verlander was 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and a microscopic 0.803 WHIP as he struck out 300 batters and walked just 42.

Most believed Verlander would continue that success in 2020 but it was not meant to be as he ended up needing Tommy John surgery after pitching in just one game for the Astros.

After going through the surgery and the grueling rehab that followed, Verlander is not only back but he has been just as dominant (if not more) as he was during that 2019 season.

Verlander, who is now 39, recently spoke to the media about what helped him get through Tommy John surgery and he was quick to mention his daughter.

From MLive:

“(Fatherhood) has changed me to my core, in a good way,” Verlander said. “She’s just so amazing. My daughter is just a wonderful, wonderful little girl. You don’t know until you know. Being a dad is just such a blessing and really helped me get through my surgery.

“I made a concerted effort when I had surgery to step away from baseball and really focus on my family. This game requires a lot of you and I knew that when I came back I wouldn’t be able to commit that much time and effort to my family. So this past year-and-a-half has really been a blessing for me and my family to be able to spend that much time together. That’s the silver lining for sure, and it’s a beautiful silver lining.”

It’s safe to say Verlander is back. The question is, how much longer can he dominate?

