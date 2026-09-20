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Justin Verlander Set to Make Final MLB Start

Illustration of Justin Verlander in Detroit Tigers colors, preparing to pitch, with the headline Justin Verlander Set to Make Final MLB Start.
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Justin Verlander’s final Major League start is now on the calendar—assuming his body cooperates one more time.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced before Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox that the club is targeting Saturday, Sept. 26, for Verlander to face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park.

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We’re aiming for Saturday,” Hinch said Sunday at Rate Field. “Now we have to be cognizant of the things he has to do in order to get there, and he’s answered every test. We’re going to push him a little bit harder on the bullpen midweek. But I think it’s important to be transparent with what our plans are and where he’s at.”

If everything goes according to plan, Verlander will finish his 21-year career where it began: wearing a Tigers uniform in Detroit.

Justin Verlander Tigers final start Justin Verlander final MLB start

Verlander Must Clear One Final Test

Verlander threw a one-inning simulated game against two teammates Friday at Rate Field, clearing another hurdle in his recovery from the hamstring and hip issues that derailed most of his farewell season.

The 43-year-old will now complete an up-and-down bullpen session during the week. That workout will require Verlander to sit between innings before returning to the mound, more closely replicating the physical demands of a game.

Hinch made it clear that Saturday’s start is planned but not guaranteed.

“So still in pencil because, again, we’ve gone down this path health-wise,” Hinch said. “We also want to be transparent with our plans for him and a fun weekend celebrating.”

The caution is understandable. Detroit previously mapped out a return for Verlander before another setback forced the Tigers to pause the process.

One Last Trip to the Comerica Park Mound

Verlander announced in July that he would retire following the 2026 season, making Saturday’s appearance his final MLB start—not simply his last outing in Detroit.

The moment should carry far more meaning than the result. Verlander debuted with the Tigers in 2005 and became one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history. His résumé includes three Cy Young Awards, the 2011 American League MVP award, 10 All-Star selections, three no-hitters and more than 3,500 career strikeouts.

Detroit brought Verlander home for one final season, but injuries limited him to one regular-season start. He allowed five runs across 3⅔ innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 before landing on the injured list.

Now, after months of rehabilitation, Verlander appears positioned to write the ending everyone wanted. One more bullpen remains between him and the Comerica Park mound—but the Tigers finally have a date circled for his farewell.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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