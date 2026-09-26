Justin Verlander Empties the Tank in Final MLB Start

Justin Verlander’s career is officially over.

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But before walking away from Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers legend did what many people doubted he could do. Verlander did not make a ceremonial appearance, throw a few pitches and wave goodbye.

He competed.

In the final start of his remarkable career, the 43-year-old pitched 5.1 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs on five hits. He struck out six, walked one and threw 91 pitches—57 for strikes.

That was not a cameo. That was a legitimate Major League start from a pitcher who refused to let injuries write the final chapter for him.

Justin Verlander Empties the Tank

Verlander allowed two solo home runs, but he kept Detroit in the game and repeatedly reached back when Pittsburgh threatened.

His final line:

5.1 innings

Five hits

Two earned runs

One walk

Six strikeouts

Two home runs

91 pitches

57 strikes

Verlander had made only one previous start this season and entered Saturday without the benefit of a traditional rehab assignment. He had battled hip inflammation and a hamstring injury, yet continued pushing for the opportunity to pitch at Comerica Park one last time.

He previously admitted that he risked serious injury while trying to return. His goal was never to receive a ceremonial ovation. He wanted to compete—and he proved that when the lights came on.

Genevieve Tells Her Dad It Is Over

After Verlander recorded the first out in the top of the sixth inning, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch began walking toward the mound.

He was not alone.

Verlander’s daughter, Genevieve, accompanied Hinch onto the field and delivered the message nobody else could have delivered quite the same way: Her dad’s day—and his legendary career—was finished.

An emotional Verlander wrapped his arms around his daughter and held her for several seconds. It was a beautiful moment between a father and daughter standing together on the mound where so many unforgettable memories had been created.

Hinch then embraced Verlander before the future Hall of Famer began walking toward the Tigers’ dugout.

His teammates met him along the way. Verlander accepted their hugs, turned toward the crowd and tipped his cap as Comerica Park rose to salute him one final time.

Then he disappeared into the Detroit dugout.

A Career Ends Where It Began

Verlander had previously promised that he would pitch as long as his body allowed. On Saturday, his body gave him 91 pitches and one final chance to show Detroit what made him special.

His retirement closes a 21-year career that included three Cy Young Awards, the 2011 American League MVP award, three no-hitters, 10 All-Star selections and two World Series championships. He entered the day with 266 victories and 3,554 strikeouts, placing him among the most accomplished pitchers of his generation.

The final start also came with a fitting connection in the opposing dugout. Pirates manager Don Kelly was Verlander’s teammate during his Double-A debut in 2005, while Pittsburgh pitching coach Bill Murphy previously coached him in Houston. Twenty-one years after Kelly watched Verlander’s professional journey begin, he witnessed its conclusion.

Baseball could not have written it much better.

Verlander wanted one final chance to compete. He received it—and delivered more than nearly anyone expected.

Five-and-one-third innings. Six strikeouts. Ninety-one pitches.

Then one long hug from his daughter.

Justin Verlander went out on his terms, wearing the Old English D and walking off the mound at Comerica Park.

His career is over.

What a career it was.