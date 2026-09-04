Justin Verlander Reveals Plan for Final Tigers Comeback

Justin Verlander can see the finish line now.

He just does not know whether he will get one final opportunity to cross it from a Major League mound.

The 43-year-old Detroit Tigers legend has spent nearly his entire farewell season fighting hip and hamstring injuries, limiting him to one start. With less than a month remaining before retirement becomes official, Verlander is simultaneously accepting that his career is ending and refusing to accept that his final appearance has already happened.

He also sounds increasingly willing to abandon the traditional rehabilitation playbook to get back.

Verlander Knows Retirement Is the Right Decision

There does not appear to be any second-guessing about retirement itself.

Verlander told Chris McCosky of The Detroit News that the emotions surrounding the end of his career are becoming more noticeable, but he is not resisting them.

One of those reminders came Friday morning.

Before traveling to Progressive Field for Detroit’s doubleheader against Cleveland, Verlander spent two hours on the phone helping his daughter with a school paper.

“She’s missing me bad,” he said. “And I want to be there for her.”

After 21 Major League seasons, thousands of innings and seemingly endless hours devoted to maintaining one of baseball’s most durable arms, that pull toward home is understandably becoming stronger.

Verlander announced in July that 2026 would be his final Major League season. MLB also recognized his career by naming him a Legend Pick for his 10th All-Star Game, a fitting acknowledgment for a pitcher with three Cy Young Awards, an MVP and more than 3,500 strikeouts. MLB detailed Verlander’s retirement decision and career accomplishments.

The decision is made.

The ending is not.

The Farewell Is Starting to Feel Real

Minnesota honored Verlander with an extensive video tribute this week featuring former opponents including Torii Hunter, Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau and Michael Cuddyer.

Then comes Detroit.

The Tigers have scheduled a two-day career celebration for Sept. 25-26 at Comerica Park, complete with an Orange Out, giveaways, video tributes and a celebration of Verlander’s career.

Verlander admitted he initially had not thought much about what that weekend would mean.

“That wasn’t even on my mind,” he said. “I didn’t even know what to think. But as it’s gone on, I’m really looking forward to it. There’s a lot of great memories, obviously. Not just for me but for the fans and the city. I think it’s a really cool gesture and I’m really looking forward to it.”

There is one obvious question hanging over the celebration.

Will Verlander actually be an active pitcher when it arrives?

“I don’t have that answer yet,” he said. “But I’m not giving up.”

That last sentence pretty much describes Verlander’s career.

Verlander Finally Sees Real Progress

Verlander threw a bullpen session Wednesday in Minnesota and came away believing he had taken his most significant step yet toward pitching again.

“We’re getting close,” he said. “That bullpen was a big step forward. I got up to a healthy velocity. It gave me optimism I can at least do what I need to do, maybe one or two outings. But we’re not there yet.”

That is meaningful considering where this comeback has been.

Verlander originally went on the injured list with hip inflammation following his lone start of the season. He later appeared poised to return before suffering a hamstring injury that wiped out another potential comeback.

The repeated setbacks have already prevented Tigers fans from getting the homecoming start they expected when Verlander returned to Detroit.

He has previously made clear how badly he wants another opportunity to pitch for the Tigers before retiring.

Now the issue is whether his hamstring can cooperate long enough to make that happen.

And Verlander is realistic about the risk.

“That’s one of those nagging things that’s in the back of my mind,” he said. “There’s still stuff going on in the hamstring that’s not going to go away. I might feel healthy, but it’s just a weird mental state. It’s kind of hanging on. I can risk pulling (the hamstring) off completely. It’s either that or stop pitching. And I really want to pitch again.”

That is a remarkable admission.

This is no longer about getting Verlander healthy enough to prepare for another season.

There is no next season.

And that changes the calculation.

‘Like, Who Cares? Break It. Or Try To.’

Normally, a veteran pitcher returning from a significant injury would progress carefully through bullpen sessions, live batting practice, rehabilitation appearances and a gradual workload buildup.

Verlander knows there is no longer enough time for that.

He also knows he does not need to protect his arm for 2027.

“I don’t have to save my arm or save my body,” he said. “It’s not like I have to go through the same rehab process as a 25-year-old kid who has to make sure he protects his arm. Like, who cares? Break it. Or try to. I think that affords me a little extra time on the back end. The normal buildup process is already gone. I don’t have time for that.”

It is an extremely Verlander way to look at the situation.

This is the pitcher who spent his career trying to throw harder in the ninth inning than he did in the first. Now, with the clock almost at zero, he is considering how much of the normal process can simply be skipped.

A.J. Hinch acknowledged that Detroit still does not know what a return would look like.

“I just don’t know how much time we have left with all the things he has to do between now and then,” Hinch said. “He is working tirelessly to be able to post. Whether that’s a short stint, long sting, it’s all an open conversation. But the goal is for him to pitch. The goal is for him to be competitive and not just throw a pitch. “He wants to be good and he needs to be healthy to make that happen.”

That final distinction matters.

Nobody involved wants this to become theater.

Especially Verlander.

Verlander Won’t Put Himself Ahead of the Tigers

There is another variable in the equation: Detroit’s postseason situation.

Verlander made clear that he will not force his way onto the mound simply to create a farewell moment if the Tigers are still playing meaningful games and he cannot help them win.

“I certainly wouldn’t go out there and hamstring (pun intended) our organization, our team or the work that these guys put in,” he said. “If we’re in a position to get in the playoffs and I don’t feel I’m able to provide us a good chance to win, then that’s not fair to anybody. If we’re not, then maybe that’s different. “But I wouldn’t go out there hurt. If I can’t get out there healthy, I don’t want to do it. But if I can get back to healthy and I can do it, then the thought of accelerating the timeline makes sense.”

That explains what the endgame could eventually become.

If Detroit remains in contention, Verlander believes he has to be capable of legitimately helping the Tigers.

If the postseason chase ends, perhaps there is more flexibility.

What he does not want is a ceremonial appearance in which everyone knows competitive baseball has been replaced by a farewell photo opportunity.

Asked about that possibility, Verlander could not have been clearer.

“Hell no,” he said. “I’m not trying to go out and make a fool of myself. If I’m healthy enough to do it, I don’t see why I can’t.”

There it is.

Verlander wants the ovation. He wants the memories. He is looking forward to Detroit celebrating a career that began when the Tigers selected him second overall in 2004.

But he still wants to pitch.

Really pitch.

Maybe it is one inning. Maybe it is a few. Maybe his body ultimately refuses to give him anything else.

Verlander does not know yet.

What he does know is that if he walks onto a Major League mound one final time, he intends to be there as Justin Verlander the pitcher, not Justin Verlander the ceremonial guest.

After everything that has defined his career, perhaps there is no more appropriate way for it to end.