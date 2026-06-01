Detroit Tigers Reveal When/Where Justin Verlander Will Make 1st Rehab Start

The Detroit Tigers are one step closer to getting a future Hall of Famer back on the mound.

, Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his first rehab start on Tuesday, June 2, with Triple-A Toledo as he continues his recovery from left hip inflammation.

The start will mark Verlander’s first appearance in a competitive game since March 30, when he surrendered five runs in 3.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Prior to being cleared for a rehab assignment, the 43-year-old right-hander completed two simulated games as part of his buildup process. The Tigers have been cautiously managing his recovery, but the decision to send him to Toledo is a significant sign that his return to Detroit could be approaching.

Verlander’s 2026 season was cut short almost as soon as it began. After making just one regular-season start, he was sidelined with hip inflammation and has spent the past two months working his way back.

Now, the focus shifts to how he looks against live competition.

The Tigers have desperately needed positive news during what has been a difficult stretch. Detroit enters the new week with the worst record in the American League, making Verlander’s eventual return even more important for a pitching staff that has recently lost both Casey Mize and Kenley Jansen to the injured list.

While it remains unclear how many rehab starts Verlander will require before rejoining the Tigers, Tuesday’s outing with Toledo represents the next major milestone in his recovery.

If all goes well, Detroit could soon welcome back one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history.