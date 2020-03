If you have not heard, Major League Baseball is streaming 30 classic games as part of their Opening Day at Home free promotion.

The Detroit Tigers game they streamed came from 2007 when Justin Verlander tossed his first MLB no-hitter.

Of course, Verlander was tuned in to the game but he was not alone as he forced his wife Kate Upton and daughter to watch his epic performance.

Check it out.

What a great moment this was in Detroit sports history!