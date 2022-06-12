15 years ago today, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander achieved a monumental milestone.

In a dominating performance on a beautiful summer day in Detroit, Verlander cruised to a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers in front of adoring Tigers fans.

Here’s the final line from that incredible outing: 9 IP, 12 K, 4 BB, 112 pitches (73 strikes)

Verlander would throw a second no-hitter four years later. This would cement him as one of the greatest pitchers in Tigers’ history.

Embed from Getty Images

Justin Verlander ‘forces’ Kate Upton to watch his first no-hitter

Let’s flashback to a couple of years ago when Verladner “forced” his wife Kate Upton and his daughter to watch his first no-hitter.

Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander)

Four days ago, Verlander passed his childhood idol, John Smoltz, on the all-time strikeout leader list.

“I don’t know if Scherzer counts in that because he’s still playing and I’m still playing, and we’re kind of ping-ponging each other, but Smoltzy is somebody who I idolized growing up,” Verlander said. “Pretty surreal moment to hear that name.”

“It’s nice when it’s brought to your attention while it’s happening,” Verlander said. “It’s not like you’re counting them down or anything. You’re keeping your head down and keep doing the work and trying to be the best pitcher you can for as long as you can.”

Nation, what is Verlanders greatest moment as a Detroit Tigers?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

