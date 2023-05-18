Justin Verlander: From Rookie Sensation to Tigers’ Franchise Ace

The Detroit Tigers drafted Justin Verlander second overall in the 2004 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. Verlander would go on to play for the Tigers for 13 years before being traded to the Houston Astros, and now he is in his first season with the New York Mets.

Verlander Success

Verlander would go on to make his debut with the Tigers in 2005, making two starts, and he would lose both starts posting a 7.15 ERA. In 2009 Verlander turned into the dominant starter he was his whole Detroit career. During the 2006 season, Verlander would post a 17-9 record going on to win the American League Rookie of the Year award as well as finishing seventh in the CY Young voting and 15th in MVP voting. He would pitch 186 innings over his 30 starts posting a 3.63 ERA with a complete game and 124 strikeouts.

Sep 27, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

That rookie season was just a sign of things to come for the Tigers starter. Verlander went on to win 183 games for the Tigers in 380 starts. Verlander made six all-star games, as well as winning a CY Young award and finishing in the top five of CY Young voting six times as a member of the Tigers. In 2014 Verlander had his best season and even one of the best pitching seasons ever, taking home the CY Young award and the American League MVP award, going 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 250 strikeouts. Verlander’s career with the Tigers saw him post numbers of 8.5 K/9, 2.7 BB/9, a 3.48 FIP, and a 1.19 WHIP.

Sep 27, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) waves to the crowd after being relieved in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wrap Up

Verlander’s Detroit Tigers run came to an end when he was traded to the Houston Astros in 2017 at the Trade Deadline. Verlander would go on to make three all-star appearances and win two more CY Young awards. This past offseason, Verlander signed a two-year deal with the New York Mets, which will take him to his age 41 season. Once that contract expires, there is hope that he could return to Detroit and finish off his career where it all started.