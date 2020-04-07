40.5 F
Detroit Tigers News
Updated:

Justin Verlander holds back tears as he remembers Al Kaline [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Monday, we found out the news that former Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline had passed away at the age of 85.

Ever since the news broke, many have been posting their memories of Al on social media and every single one of those posts has shared a common theme. That theme was that Kaline, despite being an icon in Detroit sports, was a kind and caring man who would take the time to talk to anyone.

Many current and former players have also shared their memories of Kaline, including former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who had to hold back tears while speaking about his friend.

Kaline clearly made an impact on a countless number of people and his legacy will live on forever.

Rest in peace, Mr. Tiger.

Previous articleNHL Commissioner Gary Bettman gives sobering update of remaining schedule
Next articleSteve Yzerman remembers fellow Detroit legend Al Kaline

Comments

