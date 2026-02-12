Justin Verlander Explains Why Scott Harris Initially Rejected His Return to Detroit

Justin Verlander’s return to the Detroit Tigers almost didn’t happen.

That’s not speculation. That’s straight from Verlander himself.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, the future Hall of Famer was asked when he first sensed that a reunion with Detroit could become a real possibility. His answer was surprisingly candid and revealing about how carefully the Tigers are building their roster under Scott Harris.

There Wasn’t Room — At First

Verlander admitted that when he initially reached out to the Tigers, the response wasn’t what fans might have expected.

“I think, at first, it didn’t seem like there was much room for me, and I think we had some very candid conversations, Scott (Harris) and I, and I think, unfortunately, there were some things that happened recently (Reese Olsen being ruled out for season) where there were some inning they were planning on aren’t going to be filled, so I think that opened the door.”

That single quote explains a lot.

Detroit wasn’t dismissing Verlander because of performance, reputation, or fit. They simply didn’t have innings available — at least not the way their rotation was originally constructed.

A Front Office Sticking to Its Plan

From Harris’ perspective, the Tigers entered the offseason focused on developing and evaluating their young pitching core. Detroit has spent years accumulating arms, carefully managing workloads, and trying to avoid blocking younger pitchers unnecessarily.

Verlander acknowledged that reality.

“You know, it’s not the way you want it to go, obviously. There’s a lot of young talent here, they’ve done a great job bringing guys in.”

That matters. This wasn’t a cold rejection — it was a roster-based decision rooted in planning, not ego.

Harris didn’t bend the plan just because a franchise icon called. That alone tells you a lot about how the Tigers’ front office operates right now.

When the Door Opened

Unfortunately, circumstances changed.

With Reese Olson ruled out for the season, Detroit suddenly found itself short on the very thing Verlander provides best: dependable innings. What was once a tight rotation picture now had real gaps.

That’s when conversations shifted.

The Tigers didn’t go looking for a quick fix. They revisited a familiar, trusted option — one who already understood Detroit, Lakeland, the fanbase, and the expectations.

Verlander’s Perspective: No Hard Feelings

Despite the initial rejection, Verlander made it clear there was no bitterness in the process. If anything, he seemed to respect the honesty.

“But, hey, I’m happy to be where I am in the Old English D again, and happy to be here.”

That line says everything.

This wasn’t about entitlement or legacy. It was about timing, opportunity, and fit — and when those finally aligned, both sides were ready.

What This Says About the Tigers

This episode reinforces two important truths about Detroit’s current direction:

First, Scott Harris isn’t making emotional decisions, even when iconic names are involved.

Second, Justin Verlander wasn’t promised anything — he earned his spot when the team genuinely needed him.

That combination is exactly what you want from a front office and a veteran leader.

The Bottom Line

Justin Verlander didn’t walk back into Detroit on reputation alone.

He was initially told there wasn’t room.

He stayed patient.

Circumstances changed.

And when the opportunity finally opened, both sides moved forward with clarity and honesty.

That’s not just a good story — it’s a healthy one for where the Tigers are headed.