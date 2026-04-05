Detroit Tigers Announce Unfortunate Decision on Justin Verlander

The Detroit Tigers will be without one of their most recognizable arms, at least for now.

Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation, the club announced, creating an early-season void in the rotation just days into his return to Detroit.

A Frustrating Turn in Verlander’s Comeback

The timing is difficult to ignore.

Verlander, 43, rejoined the Tigers this season with the hope of stabilizing the rotation and adding experience to a developing staff. Instead, his return has hit an early snag before it could fully take shape.

The injury also forces him to miss a scheduled start at Comerica Park this weekend, one that would have marked his first appearance in front of Detroit fans since rejoining the club.

A Rough Season Debut

Before landing on the injured list, Verlander made one start this season, and it proved to be a challenging outing.

Facing the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30, he lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs while issuing two walks and striking out one. He also surrendered a home run in the appearance.

The result left him with a 12.27 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP after his first outing, numbers that reflect both command issues and a lack of rhythm.

Rotation Adjustment: Montero Gets the Call

With Verlander sidelined, the Tigers have turned to a younger option.

Right-hander Keider Montero has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to step into the rotation.

For Montero, it’s an opportunity to make an early impression at the major league level while filling a role originally intended for a future Hall of Famer.

Short-Term Absence, Bigger Questions

The Tigers have not indicated that Verlander’s injury is expected to linger beyond the minimum stint, but any absence carries added weight given his age and recent workload history.

Detroit will need to navigate the next couple of weeks carefully, balancing the desire to get Verlander back quickly with the importance of ensuring he is fully healthy.

Looking Ahead

For now, the Tigers are left adjusting on the fly.

Verlander’s return was one of the more anticipated storylines of the season. Instead, it has shifted, at least temporarily, into a question of health and timing.

Detroit will hope the pause is brief. But early in the season, even short disruptions can have an impact.