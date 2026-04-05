Justin Verlander Addresses Detroit Tigers’ Fans Following Breaking News

A day after being placed on the injured list, Justin Verlander made it clear the move was more about timing than severity.

The veteran right-hander described the issue as manageable, but acknowledged that both he and the Detroit Tigers agreed it wasn’t worth pushing this early in the season.

“To be quite frank, I think it probably is good enough if we really wanted to push it,” Verlander said. “But A.J. and the front office — and I agree with them — think it’s probably not the time of year to do that, unfortunately.”

A Preventative Move, Not a Panic

Verlander’s comments suggest the decision was rooted in caution rather than concern.

At 43, and potentially in his final major league season, the margin for error is smaller. Even minor discomfort can carry long-term consequences if mishandled.

“I feel like it’s close to being something I could work through,” Verlander added, “but the timing’s bad, the weather’s bad, the schedule’s bad — kind of everything worked against it, unfortunately.”

The early-season calendar, combined with cold April conditions and a tight schedule, played a significant role in the decision.

Acknowledging the Fans

Beyond the physical considerations, Verlander also addressed the disappointment felt by fans who were anticipating his next start at Comerica Park.

“I know a lot of fans were excited about tomorrow night,” he said. “I know a lot of people spent their hard-earned money to come to the game, and I actually talked to the organization about that. I think they’re going to do something about it.”

His comments reflect an awareness of the moment, not just for himself, but for the fan base eager to see his return to Detroit.

Looking Ahead

While the IL stint interrupts his early-season rhythm, Verlander’s tone remained measured. There was no indication of a long-term issue, only a recognition that the bigger picture matters more than a single April start.

For the Tigers, the goal is simple: get their veteran arm healthy now, rather than risk a more serious setback later.

For Verlander, it’s about patience, something that doesn’t always come easily for a competitor accustomed to taking the ball every fifth day.