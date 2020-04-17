Justin Verlander and Kate Upton make big announcement on Twitter regarding Detroit Police Department

On Friday, Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton took to Twitter to announce that they are going to do what they can to help make sure that the Detroit Police department has the protective equipment they need to stay safe while we continue to deal with COVID-19.

Verlander said he and Kate are “heartbroken” to hear what the Detroit Police Department has gone through as they do everything they can do keep us safe.

J.V. and Upton announced that they are partnering with Bella Canvas (providing 25,000 masks) and B Strong (providing touchless thermometers) to help the cause.

Thank you, Justin and Kate!!