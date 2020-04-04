Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take to Instagram to make big announcement [Video]

Sports may be on hold due to COVID-19 but many professional athletes are stepping up and doing everything they can to help those in need.

The latest to make his contribution public is Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander who took to Instagram with his wife Kate Upton on Saturday.

Verlander announced he and Upton will be donating his paychecks while the season is suspended to different organizations. Their plan is to donate each weekly paycheck to a different organization and to highlight that organization on social media.

Recently the @mlbannounced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve

Great gesture by J.V. and Kate!