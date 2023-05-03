Justin Verlander not allowed to choose Hall of Fame Cap

Justin Verlander is back where it all began for him as he and his New York Mets teammates are in the Motor City to take on the Detroit Tigers. Of course, with Verlander returning to Comerica Park, it was only a matter of time before a reporter asked him which cap he will wear into the Hall of Fame. Verlander respectfully (and predictably) passed on answering that question. “Ha, boy is that unfair,” Verlander said. “Next question, please.” But, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press, JV will not have the final say in which camp he wears into the Hall.

Sep 30, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) acknowledges the crowed against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander cannot choose Hall of Fame Cap

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Verlander will not have the final say about which cap he wears into the Hall.

From Detroit Free Press:

Selecting the logo of the cap on the plaque isn't that simple, according to a person from the Hall of Fame with knowledge of the situation: The Hall's researchers and leaders talk to the inductees, soliciting their preference for the plaque, but ultimately, the final decision is the Hall's call, not the players.

The collaborative process between the elected player and the Hall of Fame — with the Hall of Fame getting the final decision, rather than the player — has been implemented to protect new Hall of Famers from selecting the cap of their favorite team, even if they didn't play much for that team.

Bottom Line: Verlander will still have a tough decision to make

Though Verlander will not have the final say about which cap he wears into the HOF, he will still have to decide which team he prefers, so that when he collaborates with the HOF, he will be able to defend his choice. Nation, which cap do you think Verlander ultimately wears into the Hall?