Justin Verlander Opens Up Before Final MLB Start

Justin Verlander knows Saturday will not feel like an ordinary start, no matter how hard he tries to treat it like one.

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The Detroit Tigers have officially named Verlander their starting pitcher against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. It will be the final appearance of his Major League Baseball career and the centerpiece of a farewell weekend in Detroit.

The Tigers had been targeting Saturday for Verlander’s final start, but he still needed to complete his throwing progression. With that work behind him, Verlander can now turn his attention toward the complicated task of pitching competitively while appreciating a moment that will never come again.

“It’s going to be difficult,” Verlander told the Detroit Free Press. “There’s a lot of emotion going through, but also some angst to go pitch. And obviously I want to go pitch well. So trying to do everything I possibly can to allow that to happen. A lot of different feelings right now.”

Verlander Plans to Experience the Moment

Verlander has spent his career creating routines that allowed him to narrow his focus before taking the mound. Saturday will call for a different approach.

Rather than insulating himself from the emotion surrounding the game, Verlander plans to remain present and absorb as much of the experience as possible.

“I don’t think I’m gonna put the headphones on, I’m not gonna not talk to people, that’s not what this is about. If I still need that to keep me focused for the last game I’ll ever pitch, something’s wrong,” he said. “Just looking forward to trying to balance absorbing as much as I can with wanting to be competitive and go out there and give it everything I have, literally.”

That balance may be the defining element of his farewell. Verlander still wants to win a game for the Tigers, but pretending this is simply another turn through the rotation would be pointless. Everyone in the ballpark will understand the significance, including the pitcher standing at the center of it.

A Special Farewell for Verlander’s Family

The final start will also give Verlander an opportunity to share the experience with his daughter, Genevieve. That carries particular meaning for a player whose career began long before she was born.

“I remember when she was born, I was like, ‘I want to play long enough for her to be able to remember things,’” he said. “It’s really really special to be able to include her.”

Verlander announced in July that the 2026 season would be his last. Now, instead of having his career end quietly on the injured list, he will receive one more chance to take the mound in front of the fans who watched him grow from a hard-throwing prospect into one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.

“I’ve said my whole life I want to play until the wheels fall off,” he said. “How many people get to call it and decide when they want to be done? Literally a handful of people in every sport in the entire world. So I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be here, to finish here, to play my career here.”

One Final Competitive Challenge

The ceremony, family moments and emotion will matter, but Verlander’s competitive instincts have not disappeared. He still wants to give the Tigers everything he has and leave the mound knowing he approached his final assignment seriously.

That is what makes Saturday compelling. Verlander will not be going through a ceremonial appearance merely to receive applause. He wants to pitch well and help Detroit win, even while allowing himself to look around and recognize the magnitude of the occasion.

The headphones will stay off. The walls surrounding his usual pregame routine will come down. Verlander intends to talk with teammates, acknowledge the people around him and take in a farewell that few athletes are fortunate enough to experience on their own terms.

Then he will take the ball one last time.