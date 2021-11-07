Justin Verlander predicted to sign with Detroit Tigers

Will Justin Verlander return to the Detroit Tigers?

That is one of the biggest questions heading into the offseason as Verlander is a free agent and the Tigers just so happen to need a veteran pitcher.

Earlier today, we passed along an article in which Chris McCoskey says he does not believe the Tigers will bring back Verlander, despite the good story it would make.

Well, Tony Paul of The Detroit News disagrees.

In fact, Paul believes Verlander will return to the Motor City on a 2-year, $50 million deal.

Probably one of the most intriguing names on the free-agent market, given his Hall of Fame credentials, but also his injury issues combined with his age. He’s made just one start the last two years before having Tommy John surgery, but the year before that, he won another Cy Young, with the Astros. He’s come back from injuries before and dominated. Can he again? Prediction: Tigers, two years, $50 million.

