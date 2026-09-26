Justin Verlander Gives an Emphatic Answer About Reconsidering Retirement

Justin Verlander looked good enough in his final Major League start to make some Detroit Tigers fans wonder whether he might reconsider retirement.

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Verlander does not share their uncertainty.

After holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to two runs over 5.1 innings Saturday afternoon, the 43-year-old was asked whether his performance made him think about pitching again.

His answer was immediate.

“Absolutely not,” Verlander said.

“I don’t think there’s ever a question: If I can be healthy and be on the field, I think I still got it. But, come on, I made two starts this year. I think my body’s told me that it’s time to hang them up.”

Verlander still believes he can get Major League hitters out. His final performance proved it.

The problem is getting his body healthy enough to take the mound.

Verlander’s Body Delivered the Final Answer

Verlander completed 5.1 innings while allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk. He struck out six and threw 57 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

Those numbers made his farewell look relatively normal. The physical battle behind them was anything but normal.

“Yeah, absolutely. I tried to rev the engine one last time because I knew going out for the sixth that that was going to be my last batter. “I was having a really difficult time getting loose. Once I got going in the innings, it was OK. But the third, fourth and fifth, to get moving again was difficult. The first batter of the inning was really hard for me. “That last inning, I tried to go out there, and I threw like seven fastballs in between innings, which I usually throw three and then a couple off-speed pitches and then back to a couple heaters. “I was like, ‘Let me try to rev the engine a bit and get going so that this last hitter I can give it all I’ve got.’ “The first pitch, I gave it all I’ve got, and I looked up. It was like 93. I was like, ‘Oh boy, it’s not happening.’ “But overall, I feel like I left it all out there.”

Verlander had previously admitted that he risked serious injury to make his final start. He skipped much of the traditional rehabilitation process because there was no time left to build up normally.

His arm could still produce quality pitches. Recovering between them—and between innings—was another matter.

The Crowd Felt Familiar, but His Body Did Not

Saturday brought back memories of Verlander’s best years in Detroit.

Comerica Park was packed. Fans stood throughout his final inning, hanging on every pitch before giving him one last thunderous ovation.

Verlander recognized the atmosphere. He did not recognize the way his body felt.

“It brought back a lot of memories. The crowd definitely brought back a lot of memories. “The vibe in the stadium, from the second I walked on the field, was just really incredible. “It brought back some really fond memories of the days when this ballpark was absolutely raucous every single night. “But body-wise, no, I did not feel like those times. No, not at all.”

That contrast explains why the final line did not create second thoughts.

Verlander could summon the old competitor for one afternoon. He could not reasonably ask his body to repeat the process every fifth day across another season.

Verlander Reached Back for 95 MPH

Verlander entered his final start without knowing exactly what his fastball would look like.

He had topped out around 92 mph during his simulated inning, but adrenaline helped him find something extra once the game began.

“I was hoping so. I was hoping for a little adrenaline. I think the hardest I threw leading up to this was like 92 and change in the sim game the other day. “The first strikeout with the heater that was 95, I was happy to see that. It kind of felt like it came out pretty good, and I looked back and was like, ‘All right, feeling a little frisky.’ “Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect with any of it. I knew I had 92 or so because of the sim game, the sim inning, but I didn’t know if I was going to have much more than that.”

That 95-mph fastball offered one final glimpse of the pitcher who dominated hitters for more than two decades.

Verlander wanted his farewell to be a legitimate outing, not a one-inning ceremonial appearance. He accomplished that goal and left the mound knowing he could still compete when his body allowed it.

That does not mean his body will allow it often enough to continue.

Verlander Is Ready for What Comes Next

Verlander announced in July that the 2026 season would be his last, saying he wanted the game—not a milestone or arbitrary date—to tell him when it was time. His injuries provided that answer during a season in which he managed only two starts. He will retire after 21 Major League seasons.

Now, Verlander is looking forward to spending time with his wife and children after decades of structuring his life around baseball.

“There’s just a level of commitment it takes to be great at something. “And I hope she understands. She means the world to me. My family means the world to me. “I’m happy that I get the opportunity now to make up for lost time.”

Verlander had already explained why he knew he was ready to retire. Saturday did not change that calculation.

He still has the ability.

He still has the competitive fire.

What he no longer has is a body willing to endure another Major League season.

So, is there any chance Justin Verlander changes his mind?

“Absolutely not.”