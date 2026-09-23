Justin Verlander Admits He Risked Serious Injury for Final Tigers Start

Justin Verlander was not guaranteed the storybook ending now waiting for him at Comerica Park.

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The 43-year-old Detroit Tigers legend has spent nearly the entire 2026 season attempting to return from left hip inflammation and a left hamstring strain. His comeback stalled several times, leaving open the possibility that his March 30 appearance against the Arizona Diamondbacks would be the final start of his career.

Verlander refused to accept that ending.

After completing his final bullpen session Tuesday, Verlander was officially cleared to make his 557th and final Major League start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He will pitch in Detroit for the first time as a Tiger since August 2017.

Getting there required more than patience and rehabilitation. Verlander acknowledged that he accelerated the process, skipped steps and accepted the possibility of suffering another significant injury because one final start mattered that much.

Verlander Pushed Beyond a Normal Rehabilitation Plan

Verlander admitted his reunion season did not unfold remotely as he expected. After returning to Detroit with hopes of contributing, he was limited to one start by injuries and had his attempts to return repeatedly interrupted.

“Obviously it’s been frustrating, not at all how I envisioned the year going,” Verlander said. “I honestly didn’t envision this being the last season, but that’s the way things go, and [I] slowly came to the realization through the course of the year when I just couldn’t get back out there. That’s been quite difficult, but I’ve come to terms with it and feel good about where things are at.”

The physical setbacks could have persuaded Verlander to end his comeback attempt weeks ago. His career résumé was already complete, and no reasonable person would have questioned a 43-year-old pitcher for refusing to place his body at further risk.

Verlander chose the opposite path.

“And I’ve been so thankful. I think thankful’s probably a word you’ll hear a lot here the next few days,” Verlander said. “I’ve been so thankful to be here back where it started, the love that these fans have shown me even when I’m not out there pitching, whether it’s this stadium, visiting stadiums, around the city, it’s meant so much to me and really helped me through this process to feel better about how this season has gone, to know that it means something not just to me, but to the fans too.

“I think for that reason, that’s a large driving factor in this. I could’ve easily hung it up a month or two ago, but really pushed as hard as I possibly could, skipping a lot of steps, risking some serious injury potentially. But hey, that’s what I’ve done my whole career. I want to be out there. I want to pitch, to do it not only for myself but for the fans.”

Tigers Fans Drove Verlander’s Final Comeback

Verlander’s admission changes how Saturday’s start should be viewed.

This is not simply a franchise arranging a ceremonial appearance for one of its greatest players. Verlander pushed his body beyond a conventional rehabilitation schedule because he believed Tigers fans deserved to see him pitch at Comerica Park one more time.

That motivation has been evident since Verlander opened up about feeling as though he had let Detroit down. Returning to the organization carried emotional weight, but injuries prevented him from delivering the full-circle season he envisioned.

His final comeback became an attempt to salvage the moment even if the season itself could not be salvaged.

Verlander was not chasing another award, postseason berth or statistical milestone. The Tigers had already been eliminated from playoff contention. He was chasing the chance to stand on the mound in Detroit, hear the crowd and finish his career wearing the uniform in which it began.

That required accepting a risk most pitchers would avoid. Retirement, at least, will provide plenty of recovery time.

One Final Hurdle Cleared

Verlander completed his final bullpen session without another setback, which brought an understandable sense of relief.

“Happy to take the final step and not have anything happen,” Verlander said. “Obviously we’ve gotten tantalizingly close a couple times, so we’ve been cautious with how we announce things this time. So to do that step, I felt really pleased about. It was like a breath of fresh air coming off the mound. Just don’t do anything stupid between now and Saturday, and we should be good.”

The Tigers have now confirmed that Verlander’s farewell start is officially on, ending months of uncertainty surrounding whether his body would cooperate.

His workload will be limited, but Verlander does not want a one-inning cameo followed by a ceremonial wave. He wants to compete, record meaningful outs and give the Tigers a chance to win.

Saturday’s result will eventually become a line in a career log. The effort required to reach that game says much more about Verlander than whatever appears in the box score.

He risked another serious injury because finishing on a Major League mound in Detroit mattered to him. Just as importantly, he believed it mattered to the people who had been waiting to see him there again.