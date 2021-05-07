Justin Verlander takes to Twitter to answer question about retirement

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander is 38 years old and he is coming off Tommy John surgery but does that mean he is preparing to hang up his cleats and retire from baseball?

According to Verlander that is not happening.

On Friday, Verlander took to Twitter to assure everyone that he is not retiring. In fact, JV says he plans on pitching for a long time.

Just remember, I’ve been saying since the minute he left that Verlander would eventually return to the Tigers and I still believe that!

Lol…. Man y’all are crazy. I’m not retiring! 🤣🤣. I was asked to do a zoom call to give updates to the media. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Sooooo here’s the update. I’m feeling awesome and plan on still pitching for a long time. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) May 7, 2021