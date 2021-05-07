Justin Verlander takes to Twitter to post message for Miguel Cabrera

by

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers 1B/DH Miguel Cabrera did something that is pretty darn amazing when he passed the great Babe Ruth in career hits.

Following Miggy’s accomplishment, his former teammate Justin Verlander took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Check it out.

So, when do you think Verlander and Cabrera will be teammates again?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.