Justin Verlander takes to Twitter to post message for Miguel Cabrera

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers 1B/DH Miguel Cabrera did something that is pretty darn amazing when he passed the great Babe Ruth in career hits.

Following Miggy’s accomplishment, his former teammate Justin Verlander took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Check it out.

You just passed The mf’in Babe @MiguelCabrera! Honestly, pretty insane I’m even saying those words. Can’t even imagine how you feel!! FELICIDADES MY FRIEND!! — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) May 8, 2021

So, when do you think Verlander and Cabrera will be teammates again?