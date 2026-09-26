Justin Verlander Names the Tigers Regret He Still Carries Into Retirement

Justin Verlander leaves baseball with almost every achievement a pitcher could reasonably pursue.

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He won three Cy Young Awards, an American League MVP award and Rookie of the Year. He threw three no-hitters, surpassed 3,500 strikeouts and won two World Series championships during his time with the Houston Astros.

However, one accomplishment remained out of reach: winning a championship with the Detroit Tigers.

After making the final start of his 21-year career Saturday at Comerica Park, Verlander acknowledged that Detroit’s unfinished championship pursuit remains one of the regrets he will carry into retirement.

“Plenty of regrets. I wish things went another way,” Verlander said. “I wish we’d have won a World Series here. “Yeah, there are plenty of regrets. You played 21 years. Nothing’s going to go perfect. Nobody’s life goes perfect. “I’m pleased with the way my career went. Like I said yesterday, I ran my race. I feel good about it.” Related coverage Justin Verlander Gives an Emphatic Answer About Reconsidering Retirement Read more →

Justin Verlander Came Close Twice in Detroit

Verlander reached the World Series during his first full season with the Tigers in 2006. Detroit’s unexpected run transformed a franchise that had lost 119 games only three years earlier, but the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Tigers in five games.

Detroit returned in 2012 behind a loaded roster featuring Verlander, Miguel Cabrera, Prince Fielder and Max Scherzer. That opportunity ended even faster, with the San Francisco Giants sweeping the Tigers in four games.

Verlander eventually won championships with Houston in 2017 and 2022, but bringing a title back to Detroit remained the one missing piece of his Tigers legacy. When he returned to the organization in 2026, he openly acknowledged that winning a World Series in Detroit was something he “really regret[ted] not achieving.”

Injuries prevented him from making another championship run, but they did not stop him from completing his career in the uniform where everything began.

Why the 2006 Tigers Still Mattered

Verlander’s regret does not diminish what the 2006 Tigers accomplished.

That team restored baseball to Detroit and gave a struggling city something to rally around. Verlander remembered how different the environment felt before the Tigers’ unexpected run to the American League pennant.

“It was very different. You’d come in, you’d work, and you’d get the heck out back then. A lot of people were in a bad way. “That was one of the reasons why 2006 was so special to so many people, even though we didn’t win.”

The Tigers did not finish the job against St. Louis, but the season changed the franchise’s direction. Detroit followed by building a sustained contender that reached the postseason four consecutive times from 2011 through 2014.

Verlander stood at the center of that era. He was Detroit’s ace, its most intimidating pitcher and the player trusted to take the ball when the season mattered most.

The championship never came, but the connection between Verlander and Detroit became permanent.

Verlander Hopes Fans Remember That He Gave Everything

Verlander’s final performance reflected the trait that defined his career.

Despite making only one previous start during an injury-plagued season, the 43-year-old completed 5.1 innings against Pittsburgh. He allowed two earned runs on five hits, struck out six and threw 91 pitches.

Asked if he surprised himself with how well he performed, Verlander explained what he hopes fans remember most.

“I’m pleased with the performance. “Like I said, there wasn’t really an expectation, but I’ve never really set an expectation for myself. “Every time I’ve taken the ball on the mound, I give it everything I have until the manager decides to take the ball out of my hand. “I hope that, if there’s one thing that people remember of me, that that’s it. I gave my all every single time I took the mound. It was everything, and today was no different. “You have visions of how you want things to go, and some games reach that vision, the super-special ones. I think I hold myself to probably an impossible standard. “But I think when I lay my head on my pillow tonight, I’ll feel like I did everything that I wanted to do today.”

Verlander’s final outing ended when his daughter, Genevieve, joined A.J. Hinch on the mound. After an emotional embrace, Verlander tipped his cap to the crowd and walked into the Detroit dugout for the last time.

He had previously admitted that he risked serious injury to make that final start. Giving the Tigers 5.1 innings proved that his farewell was much more than a ceremonial appearance.

Verlander Finished Where He Belonged

Verlander could not change what happened in the 2006 or 2012 World Series. He could not bring a championship parade to Detroit before his career ended.

He could, however, come home.

During his retirement speech at Comerica Park, Verlander explained why finishing his career with the Tigers carried so much meaning.

“And last, but certainly not least, to all the fans. “I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. We’ve been through a lot over the years. “I always hoped I’d get the chance to come back here to Detroit to finish my career where it all started. Thanks. “And although I certainly did not intend on things going the way they did this season, your love and support has meant the world to me and gotten me through what’s been a very tough season. “Thank you sincerely. “That love and support has solidified to me that I am and always will be a Detroit Tiger. “Thank you.”

The Tigers then gave Verlander one final victory, rallying for three runs in the ninth inning to beat Pittsburgh 4-3 on Eduardo Valencia’s walk-off home run.

It was not the championship Verlander had wanted to deliver to Detroit. Nothing could replace that missed opportunity.

Still, he walked away satisfied that he had run his race, emptied the tank and finished where he belonged.

Verlander never won a World Series with the Tigers.

That regret will follow him into retirement, but so will Detroit’s gratitude.