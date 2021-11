Earlier this week, Justin Verlander accepted a 2-year, $50 million offer from the Houston Astros but that was not the only offer he had on the table.

According to a report from Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees offered Verlander $25 million for one year but JV said no.

Yankees offered Verlander $25M 1-year deal. Solid offer but weren’t going to beat the $50M 2-year deal with opt out he got from Astros — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 20, 2021