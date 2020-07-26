41.2 F
Justin Verlander tweets out update regarding his 2020 status

The man himself has commented on his status.

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

By now, you’ve probably seen the reports that began swirling about an hour ago saying that Houston Astros ace and ex-Detroit Tiger Justin Verlander would miss the remainder of the young 2020 season with an injury.

However, Astros manager Dusty Baker poured water on those rumors, saying that Verlander is being shut down for a couple of weeks and will be later re-evaluated.

And now, Verlander himself has taken to social media to provide an update.

Now that we’ve heard from the man himself, how long do you expect Verlander to be out of the Astros lineup, and how will they be affected?

BONUS CONTENT: Tigers 1B C.J. Cron says the team can play with anybody

The 2020 MLB season is officially underway, and the Detroit Tigers can hold their heads up after returning home from a three-game opening series against the Cincinnati Reds in which they won two of three games.

Definitely not a bad way to start the year.

Today’s hero was C.J. Cron, who launched his second home run in three days in the 9th inning off pitcher Michael Lorenzen, which proved to be the winner. Cron, who said he was looking for a fastball, ended up launching the ball opposite field:

“Thankfully he threw it a little bit more over the middle than he would have liked,” Cron said of Lorenzen.

“They had our numbers when it came to strikeouts, but at the end the day, we took two out of three from arguably the best staff we’re gonna face all year,” he said. “I think that’s a big confidence boost for us going back home and knowing we can play with anyone.”

Of course, the Tigers have set an unfortunate mark with strikeouts to start a year, already setting the franchise mark for highest strikeout number in the first three games of a season.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

