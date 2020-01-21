25.9 F
Is Justin Verlander using a burner Twitter account to defend himself?

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In case you have been in a bubble and have not yet heard, Major League Baseball has determined the Houston Astros cheated by using electronics to steal signs in 2017. Because of their findings, MLB suspended (now former) Astros manager A.J. Hinch and (now former) GM Jeff Luhnow. Not long after the news broke that the two were suspended, they were both fired by the Astros.

Embed from Getty Images

Throughout the years, former Detroit Tigers and current Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has been extremely outspoken against cheating in baseball, yet he has been 100% silent since the Astros were found guilty of sign-stealing.

Or has he.

According to reports, some believe Verlander has been using a burner Twitter account with the handle @Jonatha19721565 to defend himself and to separate himself from the cheating that went on with the Astros.

Here are some examples courtesy of MSN.

What do you think, Nation? Is this Justin Verlander running this “burner” account or is it just a loyal Verlander fan who is defending his/her favorite player?

