Justin Verlander wins 3rd Cy Young Award

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020
  • Verlander was dominant during 2022 season

Justin Verlander has done it again. Not surprisingly, Verlander, who pitched for the Houston Astros, has won the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. Verlander, who is now 39, was absolutely dominant in his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery. During his 2022 campaign, Verlander went 18-4 with a microscopic 1.75 ERA and a 0.825 WHIP. He struck out 185 hitters while walking only 29 in 175 innings pitched.

Justin Verlander Dave Dombrowkski Cy Young

How many Cy Young Awards does Justin Verlander have?

Verlander has now won three Cy Young Awards in his career, as he also won the prestigious award in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers and in 2019 with the Astros. He is only the 11th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to win three Cy Young Awards.

As you can see below, Verlander is the unanimous winner of the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. He received all 30 first-place votes, while Dylan Cease came in second place, and Alek Manoah came in third place. Shohei Ohtani finished in fourth place.


1st2nd3rd4th5th
Justin Verlander, Astros30210
Dylan Cease, White Sox14105197
Alek Manoah, Blue Jays7131087
Shohei Ohtani, Angels9712182
Framber Valdez, Astros11214
Shane McClanahan, Rays1810
Shane Bieber, Guardians135
Nestor Cortes, Yankees33
Gerrit Cole, Yankees11
Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays11

