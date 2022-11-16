Justin Verlander wins 3rd Cy Young Award

Justin Verlander has done it again. Not surprisingly, Verlander, who pitched for the Houston Astros, has won the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. Verlander, who is now 39, was absolutely dominant in his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery. During his 2022 campaign, Verlander went 18-4 with a microscopic 1.75 ERA and a 0.825 WHIP. He struck out 185 hitters while walking only 29 in 175 innings pitched.

How many Cy Young Awards does Justin Verlander have?

Verlander has now won three Cy Young Awards in his career, as he also won the prestigious award in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers and in 2019 with the Astros. He is only the 11th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to win three Cy Young Awards.

As you can see below, Verlander is the unanimous winner of the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. He received all 30 first-place votes, while Dylan Cease came in second place, and Alek Manoah came in third place. Shohei Ohtani finished in fourth place.