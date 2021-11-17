Justin Verlander’s new contract details released by his brother

UPDATE:

According to Ben Verlander, Justin Verlander’s deal with the Houston Astros is for 1 year and is worth $25 million with a player option for the 2nd year.

The @JustinVerlander deal with the Houston @astros is a 1 year, $25 million deal, with a player option for the 2nd year — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 17, 2021

INITIAL REPORT:

Welp, for those of you who were hoping Justin Verlander would sign with the Detroit Tigers, we have some bad news to pass along.

According to Verlander’s brother Ben, Justin has decided to re-sign with the Houston Astros.

Details of the contract are not yet out.

🚨IT’S OFFICIAL🚨@JustinVerlander is signing with Houston Astros!! — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 17, 2021

