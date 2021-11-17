MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians

Justin Verlander’s new contract details released by his brother

by

UPDATE:

According to Ben Verlander, Justin Verlander’s deal with the Houston Astros is for 1 year and is worth $25 million with a player option for the 2nd year.

INITIAL REPORT:

Welp, for those of you who were hoping Justin Verlander would sign with the Detroit Tigers, we have some bad news to pass along.

According to Verlander’s brother Ben, Justin has decided to re-sign with the Houston Astros.

Details of the contract are not yet out.

v

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.