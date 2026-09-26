Justin Verlander’s Retirement Speech

Justin Verlander stood near home plate Friday night at Comerica Park and attempted to put 21 Major League seasons into words.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

That was never going to be easy.

With teammates, former teammates, family members and thousands of Detroit Tigers fans watching, Verlander delivered an emotional retirement speech before Detroit’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The ceremony launched the Tigers’ two-day celebration of Verlander’s career and came one day before the 43-year-old was scheduled to make his final Major League start.

Verlander began by acknowledging his emotions and thanking the teammates with whom he shared his final season.

“Thank you. Boy, I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel. I’m quite emotional, so I’m sorry if I struggle to get through this a little bit. “First of all, I want to say thank you to John for coming here and doing this. I want to say thank you to all my current teammates. This is a small brotherhood, to share a locker room together, and it’s been an honor to be able to do that with you guys this year. Cheers.” Related coverage Justin Verlander’s Daughter Steals the Show With Ceremonial First Pitch Read more →

Verlander Thanks A.J. Hinch for Closing His Career

Verlander then turned toward Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Their relationship extends beyond Detroit. Hinch managed Verlander with the Houston Astros, where the two shared some of the pitcher’s greatest professional accomplishments.

Having Hinch in Detroit for the end provided Verlander with another meaningful connection between the different chapters of his career.

“Our manager this year, A.J., who I’ve had the pleasure of being with — my longest-tenured manager behind Jim Leyland — in Houston, obviously we had some great memories to treasure. “But also, to come back and have you here as my manager to cap off my career has meant the world. So thank you, A.J.”

Hinch will also be the manager responsible for removing Verlander from Saturday’s game for the final time. Detroit has not announced a firm innings or pitch limit, although Verlander has made it clear that he wants his final appearance to resemble a competitive start rather than a ceremonial cameo.

Alex Avila and the Toronto No-Hitter

Former Tigers catcher Alex Avila was among the familiar faces who returned for the ceremony.

Avila caught Verlander’s second career no-hitter on May 7, 2011, in Toronto. Verlander faced the minimum 27 batters in the 9-0 victory, with a single eighth-inning walk representing the only thing separating him from a perfect game.

The embrace between pitcher and catcher after the final out remains Verlander’s strongest memory of their time together.

“To a couple former teammates who are here, who we just heard from — Alex, man, what a speech. That means a lot, and we’ve had so many memories together. “The time that we spent together is something I’ll cherish forever. But the thing that sticks out in my greatest memory is the no-hitter in Toronto. “You coming out to greet me and the embrace on the field there was special for me. Every time I see you, just know that’s the first thought that pops in my head. So it’s always great, even though I disagreed with all the signs sometimes.”

The Toronto performance was one of three no-hitters Verlander recorded during his career.

One Final Competition Against Don Kelly

Another former teammate, Don Kelly, arrived in Detroit as the manager of the opposing Pirates.

Kelly played with Verlander in Detroit from 2009 through 2014. The two will stand in opposite dugouts Saturday when Verlander takes the mound for his final start.

Verlander acknowledged their private nickname and the unusual opportunity to compete against his former teammate one last time.

“DK, the Dons with a Z — there’s a story behind that, but you guys don’t need to know that story right now. “Loved playing with you, man, and looking forward to competing against you tomorrow one last time and seeing how it goes, buddy.”

The setting adds another personal layer to a game already overflowing with them. Verlander will not simply finish his career against a random opponent. He will do it against a club managed by someone who shared six seasons with him in Detroit.

Verlander Recognizes Everyone Behind His Career

Verlander has occupied the center of attention for most of his career, but his speech repeatedly shifted that attention toward the people who helped him reach this point.

He thanked the teammates, coaches and staff members who contributed to a journey that began when Detroit selected him with the second overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft.

“I want to thank all my former teammates, coaches, support staff, past and present. It definitely takes a village to get here. Couldn’t do it alone. “So many people helped support me and played a part in my journey.”

Verlander then recognized the Ilitch family, including Mike Ilitch, who died in 2017.

“I’d like to thank the Ilitch family, especially back in my time, Mrs. Marian and, of course, the late Mr. I, who meant so much to not only the Detroit Tigers but this entire city.”

The Ilitch family owned the Tigers throughout Verlander’s original Detroit tenure, which included two American League pennants and four consecutive AL Central championships.

Remembering Al Kaline

Verlander also honored one of the most respected figures in Tigers history.

Al Kaline spent his entire 22-year playing career with Detroit before remaining closely connected to the organization as a broadcaster and front-office adviser. He died in April 2020 at age 85.

To Verlander, Kaline was more than a Hall of Fame name attached to the franchise.

“Another person who’s no longer with us that I want to recognize is Mr. K, Al Kaline. “He was an icon of this city and organization, but more importantly, a wonderful friend.”

Kaline represented the standard for spending a lifetime connected to the Tigers. Verlander’s career took him through Houston, New York and San Francisco, but his return to Detroit allowed him to end where Kaline spent his entire career.

Jim Leyland Gave Verlander the Confidence to Become Great

No manager influenced the early portion of Verlander’s career more than Jim Leyland.

Verlander briefly reached the majors in 2005, making two starts before returning as a full-time member of Detroit’s rotation under Leyland in 2006.

That season ended with Verlander winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award and helping lead the Tigers to the World Series.

“When I first came here to Detroit, I was such a young man, and I’m so thankful for the guidance of Jim Leyland, the skipper. “Now that I have more perspective, I consider myself so fortunate to have had Jim as my first manager in the major leagues. “Well, I had a couple starts in ’05, but we don’t talk about those. “His trust in me early on gave me such confidence and paved the way for the beginning of my career.”

The two starts Verlander jokingly dismissed produced a 7.15 ERA. One year later, he went 17-9 with a 3.63 ERA and established himself as one of baseball’s premier young pitchers.

Verlander Thanks the People Who Traveled to Detroit

Verlander’s farewell brought together people from the different stages of his life and career.

Before addressing his wife and children, he thanked the family members and friends who traveled to Detroit to share the weekend with him.

“I want to say thank you to all my family and friends who traveled here to support me and be a part of this weekend. “I love all of you guys. Thank you for coming and taking the effort to travel here and be here with me.”

Their presence contributed to an emotional few days for Verlander, who admitted earlier Friday that the feelings surrounding his final weekend had been arriving in waves.

The usual pregame routines could not completely insulate him from what was happening. Nor did he want them to.

A Message to Kate, Genevieve and Bellamy

Verlander’s most personal remarks were reserved for his wife, Kate Upton, and their children, Genevieve and Bellamy.

Baseball dominated Verlander’s life for decades. His family eventually showed him an identity and purpose beyond the game.

“To Kate, Genevieve and Bellamy, I’m so grateful for your love and support. “Life for me was just about baseball for the longest time. You guys showed me that there’s so much more to life. “Whether it was a good day, a bad day or anything in between, coming home to you always makes it better. I love you guys.”

Genevieve will participate in Saturday’s farewell by throwing the ceremonial first pitch before her father makes the 557th and final start of his career.

Verlander said the two practiced at Comerica Park, and his daughter chose to throw from the mound rather than move closer on the grass.

‘I Am and Always Will Be a Detroit Tiger’

Verlander saved his final remarks for the fans.

He acknowledged the disappointment of a season almost entirely lost to injuries and thanked Detroit for continuing to support him when he could not contribute on the mound.

More importantly, he confirmed what his return had come to mean.

“And last, but certainly not least, to all the fans. “I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. We’ve been through a lot over the years. “I always hoped I’d get the chance to come back here to Detroit to finish my career where it all started. Thanks. “And although I certainly did not intend on things going the way they did this season, your love and support has meant the world to me and gotten me through what’s been a very tough season. “Thank you sincerely. “That love and support has solidified to me that I am and always will be a Detroit Tiger. “Thank you.”

Verlander will retire with three Cy Young Awards, the 2011 AL MVP Award, two World Series championships, three no-hitters and 3,554 strikeouts. MLB recognized the depth of that résumé when it named him a Legend Pick for the 2026 All-Star Game.

He built parts of that legacy elsewhere, but Friday’s speech made his preferred baseball identity unmistakable.

Justin Verlander started as a Detroit Tiger.

He will finish as one, too.