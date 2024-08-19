Justyn-Henry Malloy Relocated to Triple-A by Tigers





The Detroit Tigers have optioned rookie designated hitter Justyn-Henry Malloy to Triple-A Toledo following the MLB Little League Classic against the New York Yankees.

#Tigers option Justyn-Henry Malloy to Triple-A Toledo after MLB Little League Classic https://t.co/gcrdASzd2N — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 19, 2024

Justyn-Henry Malloy, who did not play in the showcase game, had a batting average of .217, hitting eight home runs, with 21 walks and 74 strikeouts over 57 games in his first Major League season, contributing to a .698 OPS. At 24 years old, he could return when rosters expand to 28 players at the beginning of September.

The Tigers opted to reduce their roster from 27 to 26 players prior to their series opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. During the Little League Classic, teams were allowed a 27th player, which the Tigers used to bring back Riley Greene from the injured list.

In his time with the Tigers, Malloy showcased a 10.3% walk rate and a 19.1% chase rate but struggled with a strikeout rate of 36.3% and below-average exit velocity. He spent the majority of his games as a designated hitter and appeared in left field, where he recorded minus-2 defensive runs saved across 116⅔ innings.

Malloy previously spent 181 games at Toledo during the 2023-24 seasons, reinforcing his familiarity with the minor leagues.

As the Tigers move forward, the decision to option Malloy reflects the team’s ongoing adjustments as they prepare for the remainder of the season.

