Juwan Howard coaching stat through his first 23 games at Michigan points to a bright future

It has certainly been an up and down season so far for Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team, but Saturday was certainly a high point as the Wolverines made a statement by defeating the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 77-68.

The win gave Howard his first win over Spartans Hall of Fame head coach, Tom Izzo.

In fact, through Howard’s first 23 games as the Wolverines head coach, he now has wins over Mark Few (Gonzaga), Roy Williams (North Carolina), Izzo, and Matt Painter (Purdue). Those four coaches are ranked No. 1, No. 2, No. 8, and No. 15 in winning percentage among active college coaches.

Though the Wolverines have struggled in Big Ten play so far this season, Howard has proven that he has the ability to motivate his players to rise up against some pretty good teams.