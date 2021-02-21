Juwan Howard commends Michigan’s poise and intensity after win over OSU

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines earned a thrilling win over their rival Ohio State Buckeyes on the hardwood this afternoon, outscoring them 13-5 late in the 4th quarter and earning a 92-87 decision.

The Wolverines have officially matched their best start to a season since 1977, currently sitting at 16-1 overall and 11-1 in Big Ten play.

Hunter Dickinson led the way for Michigan with 22 points, while Eli Brooks scored 17 and Chaundee Brown added 15 off the bench.

Head coach Juwan Howard commended his players for their poise and intensity following the win.

“Well, it definitely needed to be commended for our guys how they kept their poise under tight pressure situations throughout the year. We’ve been battle-tested with the pause, of COVID, when the university had to take a step back of 14 days. Guys handled themselves very well. And they’ve been handling themselves — very responsible, disciplined, young men throughout this pandemic. I’m just so proud of the fact of how they’ve handled themselves and when it’s time to compete out there on the floor.”

“We talk all the time about win the day and be appreciative of the opportunity to have this time to play basketball, because they love playing basketball. During these games when there’s tough stretches, when we’re going through a scoring drought or when we turn the ball over or a team gets an offensive rebound, our team figures it out and stays the course. And that’s where I’ve been so impressed with their mental toughness. They deal with so much.”

Of course, the game wasn’t without physical and rough play between the two historic rivals.

“Because this is the Big Ten, baby! (claps) It’s a very, very physical conference!” Howard said.

How much does it mean for Howard to beat Ohio State on the road?

“One game at a time, buddy! It was a big win for us today, we’re gonna enjoy it. We’re gonna enjoy the bus ride home with a victory, because I’ve been on the other side before where you’ve lost the game and you have to take a bus ride home and it’s not a good feeling. We know that we have a tough schedule ahead and we’re gonna look at it one game at a time. But, for right now, we’re gonna enjoy this game. We’re gonna enjoy this victory.”

