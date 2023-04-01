Juwan Howard comments on Hunter Dickinson’s shocking decision

On Friday, Hunter Dickinson, center for the University of Michigan men's basketball team, announced that he would enter the transfer portal for his senior season. This comes as a significant loss for the Wolverines, who have already lost one starter to the NBA draft in freshman Jett Howard. Now, head coach Juwan Howard had weighed in on Dickinson's shocking decision.

Why it Matters for Juwan Howard and Hunter Dickinson

Dickinson, who was named All-Big Ten first team and Associated Press All-American honorable mention this year, averaged 18.5 points and a career-best 9.0 rebounds while starting in all 34 games he played this season. Despite his impressive stats, the NBA is no longer looking for traditional, back-to-the-basket big men, and Dickinson is not currently projected to be a first-round NBA draft pick. However, he is set to continue making some decent money in college through his NIL deals. If Dickinson does, in fact, depart for another team, it would be a monumental loss for Michigan.

Howard weighs in Dickinson's shocking decision

Howard expressed mixed feelings about Dickinson's departure, stating that while it was unfortunate, there were many reasons to celebrate his accomplishments. Dickinson helped the team to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, and a memorable Elite Eight run.

“Today is bittersweet,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “While Hunter Dickinson's departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons. Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime.”

Big Picture: Michigan's future without Dickinson

Michigan will undoubtedly face challenges without Dickinson next season, as he was a key player on the team. With Jett Howard already leaving for the NBA, the Wolverines will need to look to their remaining players to step up and fill the gaps.

Dickinson by the numbers

Dickinson finishes his three years at Michigan 12th in career points (1,617) and ninth in rebounds (787)

Dickinson made 42.1% of his 3-point attempts (24-for-57) last year, up from 32.8% the season prior

Despite not being projected to be a first-round NBA draft pick, Dickinson's impressive stats show his worth as a player and his potential for future success.