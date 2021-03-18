Juwan Howard doubles down, says he is not leaving Michigan for NBA

Sharing is caring!

The return of Fab Five member Juwan Howard to his alma matter has been nothing short of extraordinary.

He’s absolutely excelled in his first experience as a head coach, propelling the Michigan Wolverines as Big Ten champions and entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time since Howard was a sophomore.

Naturally, there are those who think his immediate success at the collegiate level could cause NBA teams to come calling.

While speaking on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby earlier today, Howard put to rest any idea of him leaving Michigan.

“I’m in Ann Arbor to stay, baby,” he said. “I love Michigan, I love my job and I’m enjoying it and this experience. I’m also looking forward to growing each and every year and developing these young men to become the best versions of themselves as a student-athlete.

“This is a dream job for me. I think my passion last year showed how much I appreciate being in this position.”

Howard already has coaching experience at the professional level, having served as an assistant with the Miami Heat upon his retirement from playing in 2013. However, he doesn’t have the itch to return.

“The NBA, it’s a beautiful game. They have great coaches there, amazing, talented players, a beautiful brand. But I enjoyed that experience for 25 years, 19 as a player and six as a coach. I’m going to stay and keep growing with Michigan. Go Blue.”

The Wolverines earned a 14-3 record under Howard in 2021, earning their Big Ten regular season title in seven years. For his efforts, Howard earned Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year honors.

However, he’s giving the credit elsewhere.

“Well, you know, my passion for Michigan runs deep — I’m truly Maize and Blue all the way, just like Jalen,” Howard said. “When we played together, during that run, during those three years, those were some of the best years of my life and I had a chance to grow with Jalen and others.

“And now, to be in this position, if someone were to have said I would be the coach at the University of Michigan, I would say, ‘You’re lying. You’re crazy. I’m not coaching.’

“But then to have the opportunity to have a chance to coach at my alma mater and to make a run that we did — by getting uncomfortable, embracing whatever’s thrown our way, not making excuses for each and every game, competing from start to finish — I give all the credit to the players.”

– – Quotes via Garrett Stepian of The Michigan Insider Link – –