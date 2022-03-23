Juwan Howard gives latest update on Michigan PG Davante’ Jones

On Thursday night, Michigan will take on Villanova in the Sweet 16 and the Wolverines will likely have their starting point guard as Davante’ Jones has returned to practice.

Earlier today, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard spoke to the media, and though he would not commit to Jones playing against Villanova, it certainly sounds like that is the plan.

He practiced today and yesterday, so right now he’s looking good. He’s improved a lot with his health. We will know more tomorrow morning as far as how he feels when it comes to recovery as he wakes up. But I keep my fingers crossed, and we’re praying that he will be available for tomorrow.

Michigan got a nice boost this past Saturday as they got back their starting PG Davante’ Jones (concussion) for their Round of 32 matchup vs. Tennessee. Unfortunately, Jones did not last long as he was hit in the head by his own teammate and he was forced to miss the remainder of the game.

According to reports, Jones is back and he was a “full-go” during the Wolverines practice on Wednesday in San Antonio as they make their final preparations for Thursday night’s game vs. Villanova.

The Michigan basketball team practiced Wednesday morning in San Antonio, in preparation for its Sweet Sixteen matchup against Villanova. And despite missing the vast majority of last weekend’s games in Indianapolis, fifth-year senior point guard DeVante’ Jones was back and a full-go during the open portion of Michigan’s practice.

Jones, who has started 31 games for Michigan this season, tweeted out that he was “back healthy” on Sunday, a day after he was not cleared to return in the second half of Michigan’s win over Tennessee. According to The Athletic’s Austin Meek, Jones has practiced each of the last two days.

