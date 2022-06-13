If you ask any head coach in any sport, including Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, they will tell you that coaches become great because players on their team make plays and win games.

Howard knows that in order to compete for national championships, he has to successfully recruit some of the top prep players in the country.

Well, that is exactly what Howard is trying to do as he is taking the lead on the recruitment of one of the top players in the nation, Trentyn Flowers.

Juwan Howard has top prospect eyeing Michigan

During a recent interview, Trentyn Flowers, who is a 6-foot-8 five-star recruit out of California, told Michigan Insider recruiting correspondent Andre Barthwell that the Wolverines are definitely going to get a look and it has a lot to do with Juwan Howard.

From 247 Sports:

“That’s my guy!” Flowers told Michigan Insider recruiting correspondent Andre Barthwell recently. “Coach Juwan, I love his energy. I’m an energy person. He’s just amazing. He’s definitely going to get a look for sure.”

“I’m the most energetic player on the floor,” he said. “I’m always dancing, yelling when I dunk. Somebody gets a block, I’m lit. … I’m the best teammate anybody could have. That’s my goal.”

“He just loves the way I play. He feels my game translates to the next level. I love that a coach believes in me like that — that means a lot, especially where he’s from,” Flowers said.

“He’s heavy on me,” Flowers said. “It’s always good when a head coach is in your recruitment. I love that.”

Flowers recently named Duke, UNC, Kentucky, and Oregon among the teams that have been recruiting him heavily in the past few weeks.

If Juwan Howard does land Flowers, he may only have him at Michigan for one season as Flowers’ plan is to play one year in college before heading to the NBA.

“The goal is one and done,” Flowers said.

