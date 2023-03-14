Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson comment on Michigan having chance to ‘play for a championship’

The Michigan Men's Basketball team did not make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Wolverines were given a 3-seed spot in the NIT and will face Toledo in their first match on Tuesday in Ann Arbor. Head coach Juwan Howard shared with media members that his team sees the opportunity as a chance to play for a championship. Junior Hunter Dickinson also expressed his excitement for the NIT games.

The Big Picture: Juwan Howard and Hunter Dickinson are ready to play for a championship

The Wolverines have had great success in the NCAA Tournament and had reached at least the Sweet 16 in five straight NCAA Tournaments. However, this year, the team was not able to achieve its goal and make it to the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the Wolverines are playing in the NIT, which is seen as a lesser event compared to the NCAA Tournament. With the team's success in the NCAA Tournament in the past, it is evident that playing in the NIT this year is a significant shift for UM.

“We get a chance to play for a championship. That means something,” Howard said in a statement emailed to media members.

“The guys in that locker room are special and they know how much this means,” said Dickinson.

“We weren’t able to reach one of our goals and play in the NCAA Tournament. However, we have another chance to get out there,” Dickinson said. “So many different things have happened to us this year, but we never put our heads down.”