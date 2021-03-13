Juwan Howard makes major announcement regarding Michigan F Isaiah Livers

Sharing is caring!

On Friday, many Michigan fans wondered why star F Isaiah Livers did not play during the remaining 15 minutes or so during the Wolverines win over Maryland.

Late Friday night, rumors started to surface that Livers has injured his foot and could miss the remainder of the season.

Well, according to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, those rumors are true and he announced that Livers will be out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot.

From Michigan:

Juwan Howard , the University of Michigan David and Meredith Men’s Basketball Head Coach, announced today (Saturday, March 14) that senior guard/forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI following yesterday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland revealed a stress injury to his right foot. Livers will wear a protective boot while he immediately begins rehabbing.

An All-Big Ten second team selection, Livers helped the Wolverines win the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed at the Big Ten Tournament. He is averaging 13.1 points, a career-best 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while knocking down a team-best 50 three-pointers.

A tri-captain, Livers has played in 118 career games and is 13 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career. During his four-year career, he has helped U-M compile a 102-30 record that includes winning the 2018 Big Ten Tournament and reaching the 2018 Final Four and national title game.

📰 WOLVERINE NEWS 📰 Juwan Howard announced Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI following yesterday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland revealed a stress injury to his right foot. Release | https://t.co/Ty6aFuQbLt#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IQTp6eKKiH — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 13, 2021