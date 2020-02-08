Juwan Howard, Michigan players celebrate in locker room following win over Michigan State [Video]

On Saturday, Juwan Howard had his second shot at Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans since taking over at Michigan prior to this season.

Though the Wolverines were beaten in their first matchup with the Spartans earlier in the season, they took care of business this time around as they walked away with a 77-68 win at the Crisler Center.

Following the big win, Howard and his players celebrated in the locker room by singing ‘The Victors.’

Check it out.