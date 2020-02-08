Juwan Howard, Michigan players celebrate in locker room following win over Michigan State [Video]

On Saturday, Juwan Howard had his second shot at Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans since taking over at Michigan prior to this season.
- Advertisement -
Though the Wolverines were beaten in their first matchup with the Spartans earlier in the season, they took care of business this time around as they walked away with a 77-68 win at the Crisler Center.
Following the big win, Howard and his players celebrated in the locker room by singing ‘The Victors.’
- Advertisement -
Check it out.
HAIL! pic.twitter.com/7QHf7L9GFQ
— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 8, 2020
- Advertisement -