34.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, January 4, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Juwan Howard: Michigan’s No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement for MSU game

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Juwan Howard: Michigan’s No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement for MSU game

On Sunday, Juwan Howard will square off against Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans for the first time...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Tigers sign RHP Alex Wilson

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms on a Minor League contract for the 2020 season...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Adrian Wojnarowski reveals potential return package from Hawks for Pistons C Andre Drummond

On Friday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have had discussions about a...
Read more
Arnold Powell

On Sunday, Juwan Howard will square off against Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans for the first time since taking over as head coach at Michigan.

Embed from Getty Images

To say Howard is fired up for the matchup would be an understatement.

In fact, while speaking to the media, Howard jokingly said that Michigan’s No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement and that he is going to petition the NCAA to be granted his final year of eligibility so he can play against the Spartans.

Here is the video.

Howard, who played for the Wolverines from 1991-1994, left for the NBA following his junior season, where he averaged 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers sign RHP Alex Wilson

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Juwan Howard: Michigan’s No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement for MSU game

On Sunday, Juwan Howard will square off against Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans for the first time...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers sign RHP Alex Wilson

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms on a Minor League contract for the 2020 season with RHP Alex Wilson. As...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Adrian Wojnarowski reveals potential return package from Hawks for Pistons C Andre Drummond

Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have had discussions about a trade that would involve Pistons'...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores: “We have to look at everything”

Michael Whitaker - 0
It hasn't been the season that the Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores envisioned. After qualifying for the playoffs last season, that hope has...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: 4 teams interested in trading for Pistons’ Andre Drummond

Don Drysdale - 0
According to report, in addition to the Atlanta Hawks, as reported earlier by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, three additional teams are interested in trading for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Jim Harbaugh included in odds to become Dallas Cowboys next head coach

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go again. After a less than optimal season which saw the University of Michigan finish with a 9-4 record, including a 56-27 loss...
Read more

Michigan defensive analyst Nate Woody leaves Wolverines for Army

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
According to Army football, they have hired University of Michigan defensive analyst Nate Woody to be their next defensive coordinator. https://twitter.com/ArmyWP_Football/status/1212766247894556673 Woody, who was the defensive...
Read more

Report: Ole Miss poaches top Michigan recruiter, Chris Partridge

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
According to Ole Miss, they have poached top Michigan recruiter Chris Partridge. From Ole Miss: Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin continues to assemble...
Read more

Michigan football 2020 schedule presents some problems

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2019 season, preseason odds actually had the Michigan Wolverines as a favorite on every single game on their schedule. http://gty.im/1182899103 Unfortunately, things did...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.