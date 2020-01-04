Juwan Howard: Michigan’s No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement for MSU game

On Sunday, Juwan Howard will square off against Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans for the first time since taking over as head coach at Michigan.

Embed from Getty Images

To say Howard is fired up for the matchup would be an understatement.

In fact, while speaking to the media, Howard jokingly said that Michigan’s No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement and that he is going to petition the NCAA to be granted his final year of eligibility so he can play against the Spartans.

Here is the video.

Juwan Howard is coaching against Michigan State for the first time. He wants to play. "I'm filing with the NCAA, asking for my one year of eligibility." 😂 pic.twitter.com/seMURmE2YW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 4, 2020

Howard, who played for the Wolverines from 1991-1994, left for the NBA following his junior season, where he averaged 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.