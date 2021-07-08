Juwan Howard officially adds top transfer player to Michigan roster

Sharing is caring!

We all knew it was coming but on Thursday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard officially announced that Coastal Carolina guard DeVante’ Jones is joining the Wolverines as a grad transfer. Howard also announced that Jaron Faulds is taking advantage of his extra year of availability.

Here is the press release from Michigan:

University of Michigan David and Meredith Kaplan head men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard announced Thursday (July 8) the addition of Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones as a graduate transfer.

Jones has been admitted to the university to pursue a master’s degree in social work, and will have immediate eligibility. Howard also announced Wolverine forward Jaron Faulds joins fellow senior Eli Brooks in taking advantage of the NCAA’s allowed year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

“First of all, I am very excited to get to Ann Arbor,” said Jones. “It felt like it took forever, but being here just a few days was worth the wait. Now that everything is in order, I finally get to get back on the court, compete and get better with my new brothers.”

After graduating with a degree in communications in 2021, Jones will use a graduate year to transfer to Michigan. The 2021 Sun Belt Player of the Year and two-time All-Sun Best selection (first, 2021; second, 2020), started 78 of his 81 career games with Coastal Carolina, while scoring 1,381 points (17.0 ppg), grabbing 460 rebounds (5.7 rpg) and dishing 341 assists (4.2 apg).

As a senior, Jones averaged 19.3 points — second most in Sun Belt — and posted his second straight season with 500+ points. Overall, he had 23 double-figure scoring games, including a career-best 35 against Alice Lloyd (Dec. 18, 2020) while twice grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds — against Georgia State (Jan. 1, 2021) and at South Alabama (Feb. 5, 2021). Jones had five 10+ rebound games to account for five of his 12 career double-doubles. With 73 steals (2.8 spg), he ranked fourth nationally and led the Sun Belt.