Juwan Howard ‘proud’ of his team after Michigan defeats Texas Southern

The Michigan Wolverines made the most of their NCAA Tournament opener, taking down Texas Southern with an 82-66 win Saturday at Mackey Arena.

Michigan was buoyed by a strong first-half effort and key performances from Mike Smith, who finished with 18 points and freshman center Hunter Dickinson scored 16.

Following the win, head coach Juwan Howard remarked at how proud he was of his team’s performance.

“Well, just want to say, so proud of our guys’ effort today,” he said. “After having a week layoff, the practice has been great, leading up to this game. I love the fact of our guys’ mindset of how they approached practice each and every day, working on our habits of how we could improve as a team.

“We expect, Texas Southern, who earned the right to be here, a well-coached team, was gonna play hard from start to finish. We, of course, wanted them to match our energy from start to finish. Really enjoyed the effort that our guys brought and the mindset that they had coming into this game.”

Brandon Johns Jr. made his second straight start in place of the injured Isaiah Livers, scoring 11 points. For Howard, it was an easy decision to insert Johns Jr. into the starting lineup.

“Brandon, this was not his first time. Last season, Isaiah was out with an injury and Brandon was inserted into the starting lineup. Brandon understands by being ready, each and every time, you never know when your name is gonna be called on. But he pretty much expected that he would possibly be the guy who would have to fill in for the starting role. I’m so happy that each and every day in practice, knowing the fact that at times, you’re gonna play some four, you’re gonna play some five. Understanding his role and understanding being a starter in his role.”

Michigan will now advance to face No. 8 LSU on Monday, though Howard and the rest of the team haven’t quite turned their attention to their next opponent just yet.

“I haven’t started my prep yet, one game at a time, let me enjoy this victory now,” he said.

