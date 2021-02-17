Juwan Howard remembers when his hiring by Michigan was questioned

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are absolutely rolling.

Not only do they boast the nation’s top recruiting class, but they’re currently ranked as the 3rd overall team nationally, and are in great position to challenge for a national title.

But head coach Juwan Howard remembers when many were thinking that was all a pipe dream.

After the legendary John Beilein departed for an ill-fated NBA coaching gig in 2019, the Wolverines brought aboard Howard, a former member of the famed “Fab 5” and former NBA player and assistant coach. He looked back at remembering the open doubts that fans and media alike expressed upon his hiring

“Of course I’ve heard it,” Howard said. “You’re trying to get me to make this — you know, I’m not saying you’re trying to get me — but I’m not here to make this a big issue.”

He continued: “Yeah, I hear the doubters. I’m not going to sit here and act like I didn’t hear the noise before I got hired and also still to this day I hear the backhand compliments. Am I competitive? Of course I am.”

Howard led Michigan to a 19-12 mark last season before their campaign was halted thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and currently boast a 14-1 record going into Thursday’s game against Rutgers.

Senior transfer Chaundee Brown attested to Howard’s coaching abilities:

“We do every drill with a purpose,” Brown said. “At other schools, coaches do drills just to buy time. Coach (Howard) has an explanation for every drill and why it can apply to ourselves or to the game.”

Of course, Howard won’t dwell on those who doubted him, and is focused on the task at hand.

“My wife says I have this Type A personality,” Howard said. “That’s how I’m wired. I wouldn’t have been able to last 19 years in the NBA if I didn’t have a certain edge about me.”

