26.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 23, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Juwan Howard rips his team following home loss to Penn State

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Juwan Howard rips his team following home loss to Penn State

After an outstanding start to the 2019-2020 season, Michigan basketball has fallen flat on their face. In fact, following a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya didn’t start vs. Kings due to tardiness

Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya committed his first real error in his young NBA career on Wednesday night. According...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick...
Read more
Arnold Powell

After an outstanding start to the 2019-2020 season, Michigan basketball has fallen flat on their face.

In fact, following a home loss to Penn State on Wednesday night, the Wolverines are now 4-7 in their past 11 games with two of those wins coming against Presbyterian and UMASS Lowell.

Embed from Getty Images

After the 72-63 loss to the Nittany Lions, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard ripped his team for not communicating on defense.

“Oh, they got too many open looks,” Howard said. “It was because of a lack of communication on the defensive end. It’s January 22. We talk about, where we have to communicate on defense, be physical, don’t be surprised, we have a great scouting report, we watch film on every opponent. We see guys’ tendencies as well as strengths and who can shoot the ball and where they shoot the ball from. So there is no surprises.

“I don’t understand why guys are getting open looks. So it tells me, because of a lack of communication on switching. And at times, I thought we were lazy on our switches. We switch up on shooters, not back. Or assume that a guy has the (something), that particular player’s not guarding.

“Or if your hand’s down versus a shooter, for example, Curtis Jones, who was lighting us up and shot it right in our face. That’s unacceptable. So you have to own it. You have to be able to do your job. But we’re gonna see it tomorrow, for sure.”

One thing is for sure, with a 11-7 overall record, just 2-5 in the Big Ten, the Wolverines have placed themselves squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Michigan’s next game is this coming Saturday at home against a very good Illinois team.

–Quotes courtesy of Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press– LINK

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceOrion Sang
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleDetroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya didn’t start vs. Kings due to tardiness

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Juwan Howard rips his team following home loss to Penn State

After an outstanding start to the 2019-2020 season, Michigan basketball has fallen flat on their face. In fact, following a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya didn’t start vs. Kings due to tardiness

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya committed his first real error in his young NBA career on Wednesday night. According to head coach Dwane Casey,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Arnold Powell - 0
Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick to a top 10 selection. http://gty.im/1187519404 This...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Draft analyst explains why Detroit Lions must consider Tua Tagovailoa

Arnold Powell - 0
Had it not been for a freak hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa would almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia lays into Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Arnold Powell - 0
As you have probably heard, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the rest of his coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia lays into Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As you have probably heard, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the rest of his coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach...
Read more

Juwan Howard’s son Jace commits to Michigan

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
Juwan Howard and his Michigan Wolverines have been struggling on the court of late but the future sure does look bright. Just moments ago (depending...
Read more

AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan says goodbye as Michigan State climbs

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and while one team from the state of Michigan made a move...
Read more

Michael Dwumfour transfers from Michigan, stays in Big Ten East

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Earlier this month, Michael Dwumfour surprised many by announcing he was leaving Michigan entering the NCAA transfer portal. Today, Dwumfour took to Twitter to announce...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.